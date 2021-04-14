San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 3 12 Winker lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .421 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333 Votto 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .178 Suárez ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .229 1-Farmer pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .286 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258 India 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .353 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .370 d-Blandino ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .375 Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — i-Aquino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Stephenson ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 11 7 4 12 La Stella 2b 3 1 3 0 0 0 .353 f-Solano ph-2b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .323 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .162 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 g-Dubón ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Flores ph-1b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .130 Longoria 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .316 Crawford ss 3 1 1 2 1 2 .171 Posey c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Wade Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 b-Slater ph-cf-lf 2 0 2 1 0 0 .200 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — h-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 410 000 100_6 7 0 San Francisco 400 002 10x_7 11 0

a-flied out for Belt in the 6th. b-tripled for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-struck out for Gausman in the 6th. d-singled for Barnhart in the 7th. e-grounded out for Fulmer in the 7th. f-walked for La Stella in the 7th. g-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 7th. h-struck out for Rogers in the 8th. i-struck out for Bedrosian in the 9th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 7. 2B_Castellanos (3), Suárez (3), La Stella (3). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Votto (2), off Gausman; Moustakas (2), off Gausman; Yastrzemski (2), off Castillo; Crawford (3), off Castillo; Longoria (4), off Doolittle. RBIs_Votto 2 (6), Moustakas 2 (5), Castellanos (8), Blandino (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3), Crawford 2 (8), Longoria (8), Slater (2), Flores (2). SF_Flores.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Votto, Moustakas); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Ruf). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 6.

GIDP_Stephenson, Dickerson.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Castillo, Suárez, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, La Stella, Flores).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 5 7 4 4 0 7 98 7.04 Doolittle, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 4.91 Fulmer 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.17 Pérez, L, 1-1 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 17 8.31 Sims 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.15 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 2 2 32 9.64

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 6 4 5 5 2 7 90 3.20 Peralta, W, 2-0 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 1.80 Rogers, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 1.29 McGee, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 1-1, Sims 2-1. WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:11. A_3,673 (41,915).

