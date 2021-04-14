San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|3
|12
|
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.421
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.178
|Suárez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|1-Farmer pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.353
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|d-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|i-Aquino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Stephenson ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|4
|12
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|f-Solano ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.323
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.162
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|g-Dubón ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Flores ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.130
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.171
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Wade Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|b-Slater ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|h-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|410
|000
|100_6
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|400
|002
|10x_7
|11
|0
a-flied out for Belt in the 6th. b-tripled for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-struck out for Gausman in the 6th. d-singled for Barnhart in the 7th. e-grounded out for Fulmer in the 7th. f-walked for La Stella in the 7th. g-pinch hit for Dickerson in the 7th. h-struck out for Rogers in the 8th. i-struck out for Bedrosian in the 9th.
1-ran for Suárez in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 7. 2B_Castellanos (3), Suárez (3), La Stella (3). 3B_Slater (1). HR_Votto (2), off Gausman; Moustakas (2), off Gausman; Yastrzemski (2), off Castillo; Crawford (3), off Castillo; Longoria (4), off Doolittle. RBIs_Votto 2 (6), Moustakas 2 (5), Castellanos (8), Blandino (3), Yastrzemski 2 (3), Crawford 2 (8), Longoria (8), Slater (2), Flores (2). SF_Flores.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Votto, Moustakas); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Ruf). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 6.
GIDP_Stephenson, Dickerson.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Castillo, Suárez, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, La Stella, Flores).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|98
|7.04
|Doolittle, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4.91
|Fulmer
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.17
|Pérez, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|8.31
|Sims
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.15
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|9.64
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|90
|3.20
|Peralta, W, 2-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.80
|Rogers, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.29
|McGee, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 1-1, Sims 2-1. WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:11. A_3,673 (41,915).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments