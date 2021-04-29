San Jose and DC United meet for cross-conference contest

DC United (1-1-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (1-1-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and DC United meet for a cross-conference matchup.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home a season ago. San Jose scored 44 goals last season, averaging 0.7 per game.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and recorded 12 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Luciano Abecasis (injured), Marcos Lopez (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

