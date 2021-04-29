Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Jose and DC United meet for cross-conference contest

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

DC United (1-1-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (1-1-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and DC United meet for a cross-conference matchup.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home a season ago. San Jose scored 44 goals last season, averaging 0.7 per game.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 3-6-2 on the road. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and recorded 12 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Luciano Abecasis (injured), Marcos Lopez (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station recently enjoyed a harvest of leafy greens grown on orbit