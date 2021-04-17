Trending:
Sanchez expected to start for the Giants against Marlins

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
San Francisco Giants (8-5) vs. Miami Marlins (6-7)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-1, 2.46 ERA, .87 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Giants +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants square off against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Marlins finished 11-15 in home games in 2020. Miami hit .244 as a team with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

The Giants went 10-17 on the road in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 81 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

