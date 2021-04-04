On Air: Federal News Network program
Sanchez racially abused online, Tottenham offers support

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 4:47 pm
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham offered its support to Davinson Sanchez after the defender was subjected to racial abuse on social media following the team’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Colombia international endured a difficult match at St. James’ Park, including a poor clearance that led to Newcastle’s opening goal.

Sanchez posted a picture on his Instagram Stories after the match, showing a series of monkey emojis that he had been sent.

“Nothing changes” he wrote alongside a sleeping emoji.

Tottenham said on Twitter it was “disgusted” by the racist messages received by Sanchez and called on social media platforms to take action.

“We stand with you,” the club tweeted to Sanchez, “and all those continuing to suffer abuse online.”

