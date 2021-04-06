Sanheim scores in OT as Flyers beat Bruins 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored 3:08 into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat Boston 3-2 on Monday night after losing their first five meetings with the Bruins this season.

The Flyers moved within three points of Boston for the final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division.

Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier also scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott stopped 27 shots. The Flyers were 2-4-2 in their previous eight games.

Patrice Bergeron had a second-period goal for Boston that moved him into fourth on the club’s career scoring list with 899 points, one ahead of Rick Middleton.

Karson Kuhlman also scored for the Bruins, who have collected at least a point in seven of their last nine games (5-2-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves.

AVALANCHE 5, WILD 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky, Brandon Saad and J.T. Compher scored during Colorado’s four-goal second period, and the Avalanche extended their league-best points streak to 15 games.

The franchise record is 16 outings with a point from Dec. 27, 2000-Jan. 30, 2001.

Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots for his fourth straight win.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists for Minnesota, which had won 11 straight at Xcel Energy Center since losing 5-1 to Colorado on Jan. 30. Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Johansson scored in the third period as the Wild tried to rally, and Kevin Fiala scored on a power play with 35 seconds left, but Minnesota couldn’t get the equalizer.

CANADIENS 3, OILERS 2, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a come-from-behind win.

Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games. Edmonton fell to 2-2.

Devin Shore and Darnell Nurse scored for Edmonton, which managed goals in the last minute of both the first and second periods. Smith made 29 stops.

Josh Anderson and Tomas Tatar scored for Montreal in its third-period comeback. Carey Price had 21 saves.

Staal played on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Tyler Toffoli. He was acquired in a trade with Buffalo on March 26.

JETS 4, SENATORS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead Winnipeg to the victory.

Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who had dropped three of four. Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Ottawa lost for the third time in four games. Ryan Dzingel had a goal and an assist for the Senators, and Josh Norris scored a power-play goal in the third period. Anton Forsberg made 42 saves.

Ottawa pulled within one on Connor Brown’s 10th goal with 3:09 left, but Winnipeg held on. Brown has scored in four straight games.

The Jets improved to 5-1-0 against the Senators this season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Martinez scored two goals and William Carrier added a goal and an assist, sparking the Golden Knights to the victory.

Tomas Nosek, Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague also scored for Vegas, which had dropped three in a row. Robin Lehner made 31 saves.

Tyler Bozak scored for St. Louis. Ville Husso made 14 saves on 19 shots before he was replaced by Jordan Binnington.

The Blues are 0-6-1 with just eight goals scored since March 22.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win.

Toronto earned its fourth consecutive victory and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. John Tavares had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored.

Mikael Backlund had two goals for Calgary, and Andrew Mangiapane also scored. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

The Flames dropped their fourth straight game.

The Leafs improved to 6-2-0 against the Flames in 2020-21, including a 4-0-0 record in Calgary.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.