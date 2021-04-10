Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network program
PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Regional Semifinal=

Class 4A=

Region A=

Lake Taylor 40, Warwick 0

Region B=

Monacan 28, Patrick Henry-Ashland 19

Class 3A=

Region A=

Lafayette 35, New Kent 0

Phoebus 28, Hopewell 7

Region D=

Lord Botetourt 55, Christiansburg 0

Class 2A=

Region D=

Union 30, Graham 24

Class 1A=

Region A=

West Point 18, Rappahannock 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

