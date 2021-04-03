On Air: This Just In
Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 5:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 2). Recalled OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the restricted list. Selected the contract of C Joseph Odom from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to March 31). Recalled SS Geraldo Perdomo from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Johan Camargo from alternate training site. Placed 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP outright to alternate training site. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Cleveland. Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced Tulsa’s F Danny Moynihan has been suspended and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game at Kansas City on April 2.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber, Ds Jordan Sambrook and Matt Petgrave. Placed F Luke Nogard, Ds Dylan Woolf and Stefan LeBlanc on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Returned D Matt Murphy from loan to Chicago (AHL). Activated G Dylan Ferguson and F Stephen Harper from reserve. Placed G Louis-Philippe Guindon, F Morgan Adams-Moisan and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Jacob Ingham from reserve. Placed G Ryan Bednard on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Tommy Apap and added him to the active roster. Placed Fs Tommy Apap and Alex Rauter on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed D Jacob Cederholm on IR.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Fabrizio Ricci from IR. Placed F Krystof Hrabik on reserve. Placed G Kris Oldham on IR.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Jack Suter, Ds Eric Israel and Johnny Coughlin from reserve. Placed Fs Mike Hedden, Garrett Klotz and John Albert on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Jade Miller from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Conlan Keenan and D garrett Cecere from reserve. Placed F Tyler Kobryn and D Austin McEneny from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Aaron Thow from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Actviated D Alex Peters from reserve. Placed D Jacob Graves on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed first-round picks D Nabilai Kibinguchy and M Justin McMaster to one-year contracts with three option years.

