On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 5:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF D.J. Stewart from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alex Lange from the alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Jake Odorizzi to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Pedro Báez on the 10-day IL and Austin Pruitt on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INFs Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor from the COVID IL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade and 1B Mike Ford to the alternate training site.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.
National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Alan Trejo from the alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from San Francisco.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL and RHP Bobby Wahl on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Jace Peterson from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF José Peraza to the major league roster. Designated RHP Franklyn Kilome for assignment.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Anton Blidh from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned RW Steven Fogarty to Rochester (AHL). Recalled C Jean-Sebastien Dea from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW Spencer Smallman from Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Scott Harrington, RW Kole Sherwood and C Zac Dalpe from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned Ds Gavin Bayreuther and Andrew Peeke to the minor league taxi squad.

        Read more: Sports News

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Justin Dowling from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-assigned C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Malmo (SEL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Kevin Connauton from the minor league taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Lukas Vejdemo from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic from Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Shayne Gostisbehere from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Greg Pateryn to San Jose (AHL).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL) and G Michael Hutchinson from the minor league taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Recalled C Ben Street from New Jersey (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Jordan Sambrook, Fs Cole Sanford and Tommy Marchin from the reserve list. Placed D Cody Sol and Fs Marcus Vela and Luke Nogard on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed Fs Graham Knott and Matthew Barnaby to standard player contracts (SPC). Placed F Jesse Schultz on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Logan Drackett. Signed G Evan Moyse to the active roster. Activated D Jacob Friend and F Craig Martin from the reserve list. Placed F Brandon Gignae on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled C Nikita Pavlychev from Syracuse (AHL) loan. Activated D Matthew Spencer and F Krystof Hracik from the reserve list. Placed Fs Tad Kozun and Fabrizio Ricci and D Luke McInnis on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Austin McEneny from the reserve list. Placed D Garret Cockerill on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Alex Peters from the reserve list. Suspended D Patrik Parkkonen from the roster.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Acquired G Zach Denny from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned G Evan Moyse to Jacksonville (ECHL).

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Waived RW Taylor Pryce.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Thiago Andrade from Brazilian side EC Bahia on a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Dylan Nealis from Inter Miami in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) for the 2021 season and options through 2023.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Announced G D’Shawn Schwartz from Colorado has signed a transfer agreement for 2021-22 season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game