Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF D.J. Stewart from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Julio Teheran on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alex Lange from the alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Jake Odorizzi to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Pedro Báez on the 10-day IL and Austin Pruitt on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INFs Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor from the COVID IL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade and 1B Mike Ford to the alternate training site.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Alan Trejo from the alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from San Francisco.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 2B Kolten Wong on the 10-day IL and RHP Bobby Wahl on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Jace Peterson from the alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF José Peraza to the major league roster. Designated RHP Franklyn Kilome for assignment.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Anton Blidh from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned RW Steven Fogarty to Rochester (AHL). Recalled C Jean-Sebastien Dea from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW Spencer Smallman from Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Scott Harrington, RW Kole Sherwood and C Zac Dalpe from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned Ds Gavin Bayreuther and Andrew Peeke to the minor league taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Justin Dowling from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-assigned C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Malmo (SEL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Kevin Connauton from the minor league taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Lukas Vejdemo from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic from Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Shayne Gostisbehere from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Greg Pateryn to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL) and G Michael Hutchinson from the minor league taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Recalled C Ben Street from New Jersey (NHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Jordan Sambrook, Fs Cole Sanford and Tommy Marchin from the reserve list. Placed D Cody Sol and Fs Marcus Vela and Luke Nogard on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed Fs Graham Knott and Matthew Barnaby to standard player contracts (SPC). Placed F Jesse Schultz on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Logan Drackett. Signed G Evan Moyse to the active roster. Activated D Jacob Friend and F Craig Martin from the reserve list. Placed F Brandon Gignae on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled C Nikita Pavlychev from Syracuse (AHL) loan. Activated D Matthew Spencer and F Krystof Hracik from the reserve list. Placed Fs Tad Kozun and Fabrizio Ricci and D Luke McInnis on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Austin McEneny from the reserve list. Placed D Garret Cockerill on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Alex Peters from the reserve list. Suspended D Patrik Parkkonen from the roster.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Acquired G Zach Denny from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned G Evan Moyse to Jacksonville (ECHL).

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Waived RW Taylor Pryce.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Thiago Andrade from Brazilian side EC Bahia on a contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired D Dylan Nealis from Inter Miami in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) for the 2021 season and options through 2023.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Announced G D’Shawn Schwartz from Colorado has signed a transfer agreement for 2021-22 season.

