Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHPs Richard Lovelady, Justin Steele and RHP Pedro Strop from alternate training site. Traded CF Nick Heath to Arizona for RHP Eduardo Herrera.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled INF Santiago Espinal from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Jeremy Beasley for assignment. Acquired OF Nick Heath from a Kansas City in exchange for RHP Eduardo Herrera.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Sean Kazmar Jr. and LHP Jesse Biddle from alternate training site. Placed LHP Sean Newcomb and OF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHPs Brandon Workman and Dan Winkler from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Justin Steele and returned RHP Pedro Strop to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Cam Bedrosian for assignment. Activated RHP Sonny Gray from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Activated INF J.D. Davis from the 10-Day IL. Optioned INF José Peraza to alternate site. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley as the team’s 27th man today. Assigned RHP Franklyn Kilome outright to alternate site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to alternate training site. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Trystan Colon-Castillo and LB Kristian Welch to exclusive rights contracts for the 2021 season.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Hunter Drew and LW Maxim Golod from San Diego (AHL) and assigned them to the taxi squad. Assigned G Olle Eriksson and RW Jacob Perreault to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Alex Petrovic and C Adam Ruzicka to Stockton (AHL) from the taxi squad. Assigned LW Justin Kirkland from Stockton (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned G Kaden Fulcher from the taxi squad to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned Ds Lucas Carlsson and Brady Keeper, C Aleksi Heponiemi, RW Cole Schwindt and LW Scott Wislon to Syracuse (AHL) from the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned G Michael McGiven to Laval (AHL) from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled RW Marian Studenic from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Carsen Twarynski from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned LW Alexander Barabanov to San Jose (AHL) from the taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed C Matt Boudens and LW Diego Cuglietta to professional tryout contracts.

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired C Dominik Simon and added to active roster.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Matthew Boudens to Chicago (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMGUS CREW SC — Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam from Major League Soccer’s waiver list.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Named Samantha Williams assistant women’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.