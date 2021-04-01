On Air: America in the Morning
Scheifele, Jets to host the Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-10-3, first in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-13-2, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg square off against Toronto. Scheifele currently ranks fifth in the league with 44 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Jets have gone 22-13-2 against division opponents. Winnipeg is third in the league with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 23-10-3 against opponents in the North Division. Toronto has scored 119 goals and is fourth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 24.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 44 total points for the Jets, 15 goals and 29 assists. Andrew Copp has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-18 in 36 games this season. Morgan Rielly has seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

