On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against St. Louis

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:45 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (8-9, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (6-9, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (0-3, 23.40 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 2.05 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -172, Cardinals +150; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and St. Louis will play on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 4-5 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .305.

The Cardinals are 6-5 in road games. St. Louis has hit 25 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Paul DeJong leads them with five homers.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Daniel Hudson recorded his second victory and Josh Bell went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Giovanny Gallegos took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 18 hits and has eight RBIs.

Yadier Molina leads the Cardinals with eight extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 AWS Chicago Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive