Seattle 1, Houston 0

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 5:07 pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 9
Haggerty lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
France 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Marmolejos dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .163
White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .108
Trammell cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .157
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 2 0 2 8
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .292
1-García pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .344
Díaz lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Jones dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
McCormick rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Castro c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .207
a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Seattle 001 000 000_1 4 0
Houston 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-struck out for Castro in the 9th.

1-ran for Bregman in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 3. 2B_Seager (9), Correa (5). HR_Trammell (4), off Garcia. RBIs_Trammell (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Marmolejos, Trammell); Houston 1 (Díaz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 1-1 7 1 0 0 2 7 95 4.40
Misiewicz, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Graveman, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, L, 0-3 5 3 1 1 0 6 73 2.70
Abreu 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 4.61
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 7.36
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 9.39

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_2:43. A_14,149 (41,168).

