Seattle 1, Houston 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|9
|
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|France 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Marmolejos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.108
|Trammell cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.157
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|1-García pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|McCormick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
a-struck out for Castro in the 9th.
1-ran for Bregman in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 3. 2B_Seager (9), Correa (5). HR_Trammell (4), off Garcia. RBIs_Trammell (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Marmolejos, Trammell); Houston 1 (Díaz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 1-1
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|95
|4.40
|Misiewicz, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Graveman, S, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 0-3
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|73
|2.70
|Abreu
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|4.61
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7.36
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|9.39
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T_2:43. A_14,149 (41,168).
