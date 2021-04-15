Seattle 4, Baltimore 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|2
|5
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Marmolejos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|1-Bishop pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Moore 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Haggerty lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|White 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.413
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Franco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.170
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Urías 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Seattle
|000
|022
|0_4
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|0_2
|4
|1
a-pinch hit for Urías in the 7th.
1-ran for Marmolejos in the 6th.
E_Galvis (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Crawford (1). HR_Haniger (3), off Harvey; Mancini (3), off Gonzales. RBIs_Haniger 2 (9), Crawford 2 (3), Mancini 2 (10). SB_Trammell (1), Haggerty (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Moore, Trammell, Haggerty); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_Seattle 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 1.
GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Moore, White).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|83
|8.22
|Montero, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.68
|Graveman, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|89
|5.02
|Scott, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|34
|3.38
|Fry
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.25
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Harvey (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:23. A_0 (45,971).
