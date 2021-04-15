Seattle 4, Baltimore 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 5 4 2 5 Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .306 France dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Marmolejos 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .238 1-Bishop pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Torrens c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .139 Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .262 Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .182 White 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .120

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 2 4 2 2 6 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .413 Santander dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Franco 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .233 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .170 Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Mountcastle lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Urías 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154 McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Seattle 000 022 0_4 5 0 Baltimore 200 000 0_2 4 1

a-pinch hit for Urías in the 7th.

1-ran for Marmolejos in the 6th.

E_Galvis (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Crawford (1). HR_Haniger (3), off Harvey; Mancini (3), off Gonzales. RBIs_Haniger 2 (9), Crawford 2 (3), Mancini 2 (10). SB_Trammell (1), Haggerty (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Moore, Trammell, Haggerty); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_Seattle 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 1.

GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Moore, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 1-1 5 3 2 2 2 5 83 8.22 Montero, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.68 Graveman, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 89 5.02 Scott, L, 0-2 1 2 2 2 1 2 34 3.38 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.25 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Harvey (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:23. A_0 (45,971).

