Seattle 4, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:15 pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 5 4 2 5
Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .306
France dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Marmolejos 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .238
1-Bishop pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Torrens c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .273
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .139
Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 0 0 .262
Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .182
White 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 2 4 2 2 6
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .413
Santander dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .220
Franco 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .233
Mancini 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .170
Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Mountcastle lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Urías 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154
McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Seattle 000 022 0_4 5 0
Baltimore 200 000 0_2 4 1

a-pinch hit for Urías in the 7th.

1-ran for Marmolejos in the 6th.

E_Galvis (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Crawford (1). HR_Haniger (3), off Harvey; Mancini (3), off Gonzales. RBIs_Haniger 2 (9), Crawford 2 (3), Mancini 2 (10). SB_Trammell (1), Haggerty (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Moore, Trammell, Haggerty); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_Seattle 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 1.

GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Moore, White).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 1-1 5 3 2 2 2 5 83 8.22
Montero, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.68
Graveman, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 89 5.02
Scott, L, 0-2 1 2 2 2 1 2 34 3.38
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.25
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-0, Fry 1-0. HBP_Harvey (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:23. A_0 (45,971).

