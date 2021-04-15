On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:17 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 4 5 4 Totals 24 2 4 2
Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
France dh 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 3 0 0 0
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 1 1 0
Marmolejos 1b 2 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 2
Bishop pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 0
Torrens c 2 0 1 0 Mountcastle lf 3 0 1 0
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 Urías 2b 2 0 0 0
Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0
Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 McKenna rf 2 0 0 0
White 1b 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 022 0 4
Baltimore 200 000 0 2

E_Galvis (1). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Crawford (1). HR_Haniger (3), Mancini (3). SB_Trammell (1), Haggerty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,1-1 5 3 2 2 2 5
Montero H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Graveman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Harvey 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Scott L,0-2 1 2 2 2 1 2
Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0

Scott pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Harvey (Seager).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:23. A_0 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet