Seattle 4, Baltimore 2

Seattle Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 4 5 4 Totals 24 2 4 2 Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 France dh 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 1 1 0 Marmolejos 1b 2 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 1 2 Bishop pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 0 Torrens c 2 0 1 0 Mountcastle lf 3 0 1 0 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 Urías 2b 2 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 1 1 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 White 1b 0 0 0 0

Seattle 000 022 0 — 4 Baltimore 200 000 0 — 2

E_Galvis (1). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Crawford (1). HR_Haniger (3), Mancini (3). SB_Trammell (1), Haggerty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Gonzales W,1-1 5 3 2 2 2 5 Montero H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Graveman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Harvey 4 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 Scott L,0-2 1 2 2 2 1 2 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0

Scott pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Harvey (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:23. A_0 (45,971).

