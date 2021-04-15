Seattle 4, Baltimore 2

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|24
|2
|4
|2
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marmolejos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bishop pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Galvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haggerty lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|White 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|000
|022
|0
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Galvis (1). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 3. 2B_Crawford (1). HR_Haniger (3), Mancini (3). SB_Trammell (1), Haggerty (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales W,1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Montero H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Scott L,0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Fry
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Scott pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Harvey (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:23. A_0 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments