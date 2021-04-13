Seattle 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 2 10 Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268 France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .316 Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .342 Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Moore lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133 a-Marmolejos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 White 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .120 Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 5 3 3 6 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .450 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Mountcastle dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .195 Stewart lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .375 1-McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Urías 2b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .222 b-Ruiz ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .125 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Seattle 120 000 01_4 7 0 Baltimore 000 020 10_3 5 0

a-struck out for Moore in the 6th. b-walked for Urías in the 7th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (3), Mountcastle (3). HR_France (2), off Means; Murphy (1), off Means; Urías (1), off Sheffield. RBIs_France (5), Murphy (1), Haniger (7), Seager (9), Urías 2 (2), Stewart (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Murphy, Bishop); Baltimore 2 (Galvis, Santander). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini. LIDP_France. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, France, White; Seager, France, White); Baltimore 1 (Urías).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield 6 3 2 2 2 5 77 4.91 Montero, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.26 Graveman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 5 5 3 3 2 5 88 2.16 Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.45 Scott, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 2 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0. WP_Lakins Sr.. PB_Severino (2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:26.

