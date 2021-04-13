Seattle 4, Baltimore 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|France 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.342
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Marmolejos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Bishop lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|White 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|3
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.450
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Stewart lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.375
|1-McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Urías 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|b-Ruiz ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Seattle
|120
|000
|01_4
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|10_3
|5
|0
a-struck out for Moore in the 6th. b-walked for Urías in the 7th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (3), Mountcastle (3). HR_France (2), off Means; Murphy (1), off Means; Urías (1), off Sheffield. RBIs_France (5), Murphy (1), Haniger (7), Seager (9), Urías 2 (2), Stewart (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Murphy, Bishop); Baltimore 2 (Galvis, Santander). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mancini. LIDP_France. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, France, White; Seager, France, White); Baltimore 1 (Urías).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|77
|4.91
|Montero, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.26
|Graveman, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|88
|2.16
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.45
|Scott, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0. WP_Lakins Sr.. PB_Severino (2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:26.
