Seattle 6, Houston 5

|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|France 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Haggerty lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|De Goti 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Trammell cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCormick rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Houston
|000
|030
|200
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|002
|211
|—
|6
E_Moore (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 8. 2B_McCormick (2), France 2 (2), Seager (3). HR_White (1). SF_France (1).
|Houston
|Urquidy
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Raley H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu H,2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Taylor BS,0-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stanek L,0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Pressly
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|7
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Steckenrider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misiewicz W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Kikuchi (Díaz). WP_Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:04. A_8,967 (47,929).
