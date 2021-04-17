Seattle 6, Houston 5

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 32 6 10 6 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 3 1 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 2 France 2b 4 1 2 2 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 2 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 Jones dh 2 2 1 0 Haggerty lf 0 0 0 0 Dawson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 White 1b 4 1 2 1 De Goti 2b 4 2 2 1 Trammell cf 4 0 1 0 McCormick rf 3 0 1 1 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 0 0 Castro c 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0

Houston 000 030 200 — 5 Seattle 000 002 211 — 6

E_Moore (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 8. 2B_McCormick (2), France 2 (2), Seager (3). HR_White (1). SF_France (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Urquidy 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 7 Raley H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Abreu H,2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Taylor BS,0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Stanek L,0-1 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 Pressly 0 1 0 0 0 0

Seattle Kikuchi 7 6 5 5 3 3 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 0 Misiewicz W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Kikuchi (Díaz). WP_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:04. A_8,967 (47,929).

