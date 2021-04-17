Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 6, Houston 5

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 1:32 am
< a min read
      
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 32 6 10 6
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Haniger dh 4 1 3 1
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 2 France 2b 4 1 2 2
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 2
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Torrens ph 1 0 0 0
Jones dh 2 2 1 0 Haggerty lf 0 0 0 0
Dawson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 White 1b 4 1 2 1
De Goti 2b 4 2 2 1 Trammell cf 4 0 1 0
McCormick rf 3 0 1 1 Moore rf 2 0 0 0
Tucker rf 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 0 0
Castro c 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0
Houston 000 030 200 5
Seattle 000 002 211 6

E_Moore (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 8. 2B_McCormick (2), France 2 (2), Seager (3). HR_White (1). SF_France (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 7
Raley H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Abreu H,2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Taylor BS,0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Stanek L,0-1 2-3 0 1 1 2 0
Pressly 0 1 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Kikuchi 7 6 5 5 3 3
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Kikuchi (Díaz). WP_Urquidy.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:04. A_8,967 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center