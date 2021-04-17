Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 6, Houston 5

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 1:30 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 7 4 3 5
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .261
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .422
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Jones dh 2 2 1 0 1 0 .500
a-Dawson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
De Goti 2b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .500
McCormick rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Tucker rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Castro c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .133
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 10 6 5 9
Haniger dh 4 1 3 1 1 0 .321
France 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .271
Seager 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .298
Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .217
b-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Haggerty lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
White 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .194
Trammell cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .146
Murphy c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .154
Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .271
Houston 000 030 200_5 7 0
Seattle 000 002 211_6 10 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th. b-popped out for Marmolejos in the 8th.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

E_Moore (1). LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 8. 2B_McCormick (2), France 2 (2), Seager (3). HR_White (1), off Taylor. RBIs_De Goti (1), McCormick (6), Díaz 2 (4), Seager 2 (10), Haniger (10), France 2 (5), White (4). SF_France.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Straw, Brantley); Seattle 3 (Murphy 2, Trammell). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Castro, McCormick, Moore. GIDP_Correa, Dawson, Crawford.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel); Seattle 2 (Crawford, France, White; France, Crawford, White).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 7 90 4.50
Raley, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 8.44
Abreu, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 17 5.00
Taylor, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 6.75
Stanek, L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 12 2.35
Pressly 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 7 6 5 5 3 3 91 4.74
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 6.35
Misiewicz, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Pressly pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Taylor 1-0, Stanek 1-0, Pressly 2-1. HBP_Kikuchi (Díaz). WP_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:04. A_8,967 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center