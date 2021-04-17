Seattle 6, Houston 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|3
|5
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.422
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Jones dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|a-Dawson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|De Goti 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|McCormick rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Tucker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|5
|9
|
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.321
|France 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.298
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|b-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Haggerty lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|White 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Trammell cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.146
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Houston
|000
|030
|200_5
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|002
|211_6
|10
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th. b-popped out for Marmolejos in the 8th.
E_Moore (1). LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 8. 2B_McCormick (2), France 2 (2), Seager (3). HR_White (1), off Taylor. RBIs_De Goti (1), McCormick (6), Díaz 2 (4), Seager 2 (10), Haniger (10), France 2 (5), White (4). SF_France.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Straw, Brantley); Seattle 3 (Murphy 2, Trammell). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Castro, McCormick, Moore. GIDP_Correa, Dawson, Crawford.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel); Seattle 2 (Crawford, France, White; France, Crawford, White).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|90
|4.50
|Raley, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8.44
|Abreu, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|5.00
|Taylor, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|6.75
|Stanek, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|12
|2.35
|Pressly
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|7
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|91
|4.74
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.35
|Misiewicz, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Pressly pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Taylor 1-0, Stanek 1-0, Pressly 2-1. HBP_Kikuchi (Díaz). WP_Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:04. A_8,967 (47,929).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments