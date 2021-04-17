Seattle 6, Houston 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 7 4 3 5 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .261 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .422 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Jones dh 2 2 1 0 1 0 .500 a-Dawson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 De Goti 2b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .500 McCormick rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Tucker rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Castro c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .133

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 10 6 5 9 Haniger dh 4 1 3 1 1 0 .321 France 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .271 Seager 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .298 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .217 b-Torrens ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Haggerty lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 White 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .194 Trammell cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .146 Murphy c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .154 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .271

Houston 000 030 200_5 7 0 Seattle 000 002 211_6 10 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th. b-popped out for Marmolejos in the 8th.

E_Moore (1). LOB_Houston 4, Seattle 8. 2B_McCormick (2), France 2 (2), Seager (3). HR_White (1), off Taylor. RBIs_De Goti (1), McCormick (6), Díaz 2 (4), Seager 2 (10), Haniger (10), France 2 (5), White (4). SF_France.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Straw, Brantley); Seattle 3 (Murphy 2, Trammell). RISP_Houston 3 for 8; Seattle 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Castro, McCormick, Moore. GIDP_Correa, Dawson, Crawford.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel); Seattle 2 (Crawford, France, White; France, Crawford, White).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 7 90 4.50 Raley, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 8.44 Abreu, H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 17 5.00 Taylor, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 6.75 Stanek, L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 12 2.35 Pressly 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 7 6 5 5 3 3 91 4.74 Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 6.35 Misiewicz, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Pressly pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Taylor 1-0, Stanek 1-0, Pressly 2-1. HBP_Kikuchi (Díaz). WP_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:04. A_8,967 (47,929).

