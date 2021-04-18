Seattle 7, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.358
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|McCormick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|a-Dawson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|De Goti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|b-Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|6
|7
|5
|12
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.338
|France dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.305
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Bishop lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.128
|Trammell cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Houston
|010
|010
|000_2
|1
|0
|Seattle
|100
|040
|20x_7
|6
|3
a-grounded out for McCormick in the 9th. b-grounded out for De Goti in the 9th.
E_Seager 2 (3), Murphy 2 (2). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Haniger (5), France (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_France (3), off Raley. RBIs_Díaz (5), Straw (5), White (5), Haniger 3 (14), France 3 (10). SB_McCormick (1). SF_Straw.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Straw, Gurriel, Tucker); Seattle 2 (Moore, Marmolejos). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_De Goti, Seager.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|7
|89
|10.57
|Raley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|9.00
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.08
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|14.54
|Solomon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius
|4
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|77
|5.40
|Newsome, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|3.86
|Sadler, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1.59
|Misiewicz, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.24
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-1, Misiewicz 1-0. HBP_Misiewicz (Castro). WP_Margevicius.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:19. A_8,959 (47,929).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments