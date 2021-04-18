Trending:
Seattle 7, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 7:48 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 1 2 2 7
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .358
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Correa ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .271
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .258
McCormick lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .214
a-Dawson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
De Goti 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .333
b-Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Straw cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .216
Castro c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 6 7 5 12
Haniger rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .338
France dh 3 2 2 3 1 0 .305
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Marmolejos lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .207
Bishop lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
White 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .211
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .128
Trammell cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .152
Murphy c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .138
Crawford ss 2 1 0 0 1 2 .264
Houston 010 010 000_2 1 0
Seattle 100 040 20x_7 6 3

a-grounded out for McCormick in the 9th. b-grounded out for De Goti in the 9th.

E_Seager 2 (3), Murphy 2 (2). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Haniger (5), France (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_France (3), off Raley. RBIs_Díaz (5), Straw (5), White (5), Haniger 3 (14), France 3 (10). SB_McCormick (1). SF_Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Straw, Gurriel, Tucker); Seattle 2 (Moore, Marmolejos). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_De Goti, Seager.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-2 4 1-3 3 4 4 3 7 89 10.57
Raley 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 12 9.00
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.08
Smith 1 2 2 2 1 1 18 14.54
Solomon 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Margevicius 4 1 2 1 1 3 77 5.40
Newsome, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 36 3.86
Sadler, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 13 1.59
Misiewicz, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.24
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-1, Misiewicz 1-0. HBP_Misiewicz (Castro). WP_Margevicius.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_8,959 (47,929).

