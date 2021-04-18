Seattle 7, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|1
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|7
|6
|7
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bishop lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dawson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|100
|040
|20x
|—
|7
E_Seager 2 (3), Murphy 2 (2). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Haniger (5), France (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_France (3). SB_McCormick (1). SF_Straw (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Raley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Solomon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Margevicius
|4
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Newsome W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Misiewicz H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Misiewicz (Castro). WP_Margevicius.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:19. A_8,959 (47,929).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments