Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|France 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Marmolejos 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moore lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bishop lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Haggerty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chicago
|000
|031
|000
|—
|4
|Seattle
|001
|007
|00x
|—
|8
E_Grandal (1), Eaton (3). DP_Chicago 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Seattle 6. 2B_Robert (2), Madrigal (1), Seager (2). SB_Abreu (1), Eaton (1), Hamilton (2). SF_Haniger (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Foster L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Ruiz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunn
|4
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|8
|3
|Vest W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:49. A_7,429 (47,929).
