Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 8:22 pm
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 32 8 9 8
Eaton rf 4 1 0 0 Haniger dh 3 0 0 1
Lamb 3b 2 1 0 0 France 2b 4 2 1 0
Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 3 3
Grandal c 2 0 0 1 White 1b 2 0 0 1
Collins dh 4 0 1 2 Marmolejos 1b 1 1 1 1
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Moore lf 3 1 1 0
Madrigal 2b 3 1 1 0 Bishop lf 0 0 0 0
Hamilton lf 1 1 0 0 Murphy c 3 1 1 0
Vaughn lf 2 0 1 0 Trammell cf 4 1 1 1
Mendick ss 3 0 1 1 Haggerty rf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 1
Chicago 000 031 000 4
Seattle 001 007 00x 8

E_Grandal (1), Eaton (3). DP_Chicago 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Seattle 6. 2B_Robert (2), Madrigal (1), Seager (2). SB_Abreu (1), Eaton (1), Hamilton (2). SF_Haniger (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Keuchel 5 4 3 3 3 3
Foster L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 5 5 5 1 1
Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bummer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Dunn 4 2-3 1 3 3 8 3
Vest W,1-0 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Graveman 1 1 0 0 2 0
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 3

Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:49. A_7,429 (47,929).

