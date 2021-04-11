Seattle 8, Minnesota 6

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|France 2b-1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|White 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|2
|4
|4
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moore ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trammell cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bishop lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haggerty ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|000
|004
|103
|—
|8
|Minnesota
|103
|020
|000
|—
|6
E_Marmolejos (1). DP_Seattle 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Marmolejos (1), Buxton (4), Kepler (4). HR_Seager 2 (2), Trammell (2), Buxton (5). SF_Cruz (2), Kepler (1). S_Bishop (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen
|5
|
|8
|6
|5
|2
|5
|Vest
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Steckenrider W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Montero S,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Stashak H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Thielbar H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robles H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé L,0-1 BS,2-4
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Shoemaker pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Stashak pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Shoemaker (France), Stashak (France), Vest (Buxton). WP_Thielbar.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:28. A_9,792 (38,544).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments