Seattle 8, Minnesota 6

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 6:03 pm
Seattle Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 14 8 Totals 34 6 8 6
Haniger rf 5 1 1 0 Arraez 3b 3 2 2 0
France 2b-1b 3 2 2 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 1 0
White 1b 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 2 1 1
Seager 3b 4 2 4 4 Buxton cf 4 1 3 4
Marmolejos 1b 3 1 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 1 1
Moore ph-2b 2 0 0 1 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0
Torrens dh 5 1 2 0 Cave lf 4 0 0 0
Trammell cf 5 1 2 3 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 5 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0
Bishop lf 2 0 0 0
Haggerty ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Seattle 000 004 103 8
Minnesota 103 020 000 6

E_Marmolejos (1). DP_Seattle 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Marmolejos (1), Buxton (4), Kepler (4). HR_Seager 2 (2), Trammell (2), Buxton (5). SF_Cruz (2), Kepler (1). S_Bishop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen 5 8 6 5 2 5
Vest 2 0 0 0 1 1
Steckenrider W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Montero S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Shoemaker 5 7 4 4 1 7
Stashak H,2 1 1 1 1 0 3
Thielbar H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Robles H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colomé L,0-1 BS,2-4 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Alcala 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Shoemaker pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Stashak pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Shoemaker (France), Stashak (France), Vest (Buxton). WP_Thielbar.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:28. A_9,792 (38,544).

