Senzatela scheduled to start for Rockies at Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (9-15, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (12-12, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -155, Rockies +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Diamondbacks Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 3-6 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 34 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Rockies are 4-12 against the rest of their division. Colorado has hit 30 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Ryan McMahon leads the club with eight, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. Jon Gray earned his first victory and Dom Nunez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Merrill Kelly took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and has 14 RBIs.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 25 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

