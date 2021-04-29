Shaw, Lauer lead Brewers past Bauer, Dodgers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer, Eric Lauer won in his first start of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Thursday night.

It was the first meeting of the two teams since the first round of last year’s NL playoffs, a two-game sweep by the World Series champion Dodgers.

Bauer (3-1) allowed four hits, but the one that hurt was Shaw’s in the fourth. After Avisaíl García walked, Shaw drove a 2-2 curveball over the wall in right. Bauer went eight innings and struck out six.

Shaw leads the Brewers with 19 RBIs.

Lauer (1-0) made his first start of the season. Lauer, acquired with shortstop Luis Urías in a trade with San Diego in November 2019, the lefty was 0-2 with a 13.09 ERA in four games, including two starts, spread over three stints last season.

Lauer improved to 6-0 in eight starts against the Dodgers, seven with San Diego.

The Brewers bullpen preserved Lauer’s first win since he beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sept. 8, 2019.

Brad Boxberger pitched the sixth, J.P. Feyereisen handled the seventh, Devin Williams allowed two hits in the eighth and Josh Hader allowed an RBI base hit to pinch-hitter Austin Barnes in the ninth before Mookie Betts flied out to end the game. It was Hader’s sixth save in two chances.

The Dodgers slipped to 3-8 in their last 11 games.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Dodgers: The team placed RP Brusdar Graterol on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness and recalled pitcher Edwin Uceta from the alternate training site. … They also activated RHP Mitch White from the injured list and optioned outfielder Luke Raley. … RP Garrett Cleavinger was available Thursday, if needed. Cleavinger took a line drive off his triceps from Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game.

Brewers: The team placed RHP Corbin Burnes on the injured list without specifying his issue. Manager Craig Counsell said the team likely will wait until after Saturday’s game before announcing who takes Burnes’ place in the rotation against the Dodgers on Sunday. Burnes is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA and has recorded 49 strikeouts and no walks through a season-opening 29 1/3 innings. … The Brewers recalled pitchers Alec Bettinger and Lauer and selected RHP Jordan Zimmermann from their alternate training site and optioned RHP Patrick Weigel there.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (1-1, 2.53 ERA) makes his first career appearance against Milwaukee and looks to build off his career-high 10 strikeouts in a no-decision Sunday against San Diego.

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.45 ERA) makes his has faced the Dodgers three times in relief, but makes his first career start against them.

