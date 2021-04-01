Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Boyne Highlands — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 14 of 55 trails 25% open, 110 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4:30p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 31: Last day.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 12 of 60 trails 20% open, 118 acres, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 26-Apr 04: 9a-6p.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 12 – 28 base 20 of 58 trails 32% open, 85 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 04: Last Day.
Nubs Nob — Wed 8:29a machine groomed 25 – 28 base 21 of 53 trails, 40% open 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last day.
|Minnesota
Giants Ridge — Wed 8:12a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 40 base 33 of 35 trails 94% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Apr 04: Last day.
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 5:20p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
Wild Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 8:53a machine groomed 14 – 22 base 21 of 30 trails 70% open, 12 miles, 315 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Wed 5:12a machine groomed 18 – 30 base 47 of 58 trails 81% open, 145 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:18a packed powder 58 – 58 base 144 of 147 trails 99% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 4:15a packed powder 65 – 76 base 97 of 122 trails 80% open, 892 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 04: Last day.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:13a packed powder 51 – 57 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:46a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 149 of 150 trails 99% open, 1749 acres, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.
Bluebird Backcountry — Reopen 04/02 40 – 60 base Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 04: Last day.
Breckenridge — Wed 5:59a packed powder machine groomed 64 – 64 base 178 of 187 trails 95% open, 2737 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.
Buttermilk — Wed 4:14a packed powder 39 – 41 base 43 of 44 trails 98% open, 467 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 04: Last day.
Cooper — Wed 5:46a packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails, 100% open 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Copper Mountain — Wed 6:12a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 50 base 139 of 158 trails 88% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.
Crested Butte — Wed 5:52a packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 119 of 160 trails 74% open, 1456 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 04: Last day.
Echo Mountain — Wed 12:30p packed powder machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.
Eldora — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 6:13a packed powder machine groomed 25 – 25 base 30 of 41 trails 73% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 7:14a spring snow 66 – 71 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Kendall Mountain — Reopen 04/02
Keystone — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 3140 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:59a variable machine groomed 60 – 60 base 88 of 94 trails, 94% open 1621 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:05a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 63 of 64 trails, 98% open 788 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:44a spring snow machine groomed 44 – 44 base 49 of 50 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 6:00a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 58 base 104 of 105 trails 99% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:55a spring snow 68 – 68 base 69 of 69 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun.
Snowmass — Wed 4:13a packed powder 59 – 79 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 25: Last day.
Steamboat — Wed 5:01a spring snow machine groomed 45 – 75 base 169 of 169 trails 98% open, 2959 acres, 15 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sunlight — Wed 4:33a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 48 base 71 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
Telluride — Wed 5:15a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 65 base 137 of 147 trails 93% open, 1474 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 04: Last day.
Vail — Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 195 of 195 trails, 100% open 5255 acres, 25 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 4:58a packed powder machine groomed 77 – 83 base 165 of 168 trails 98% open, 2898 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:27a packed powder 105 – 114 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 7:53a spring snow machine groomed 58 – 84 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 57 – 57 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:19a variable machine groomed 65 – 65 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 2000 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Discovery — Wed 5:28a machine groomed 25 – 55 base 60 of 74 trails 81% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 04: Last day.
Great Divide — Wed 8:15a variable machine groomed 30 – 40 base 67% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.
Lost Trail — Wed 8:05a machine groomed 90 – 96 base 39 of 69 trails 57% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.
Montana Snowbowl — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 38 – 78 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.
Red Lodge — Wed 5:56a spring snow machine groomed 46 – 61 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 1635 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Showdown — Wed 5:44a packed powder machine groomed 32 – 46 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 640 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat 9:30a-4p Open Wed-Sat; Apr 03: Last day.
Whitefish — Wed 7:53a packed powder machine groomed 27 – 106 base 89 of 113 trails 78% open, 2900 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p.
|New Mexico
Sipapu — Wed 6:00a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 38 base 28 of 43 trails, 65% open 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 83 of 86 trails 97% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:15p.
Taos — Wed 5:13a variable machine groomed 70 – 84 base 92 of 110 trails, 83% open 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:16a packed powder machine groomed 103 – 103 base 103 of 116 trails, 89% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:20a packed powder machine groomed 64 – 64 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last Day.
Brian Head — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 82 – 82 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Deer Valley — Wed 5:33a machine groomed 56 – 56 base 102 of 103 trails 99% open, 2005 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Park City — Wed 6:17a spring snow machine groomed 53 – 58 base 309 of 341 trails 91% open, 6446 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Powder Mountain — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 135 of 154 trails 88% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Snowbasin — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 94 of 106 trails 89% open, 26 miles, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Snowbird — Wed 5:46a machine groomed 91 – 91 base 134 of 169 trails 94% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:22a variable machine groomed 76 – 76 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Sundance — Wed 6:28a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 45 base 40 of 45 trails, 89% open 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue, Thu: 9a-4:30p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last Day.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 103 – 106 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hogadon — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 04: Last day.
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:47a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 95 base 112 of 133 trails 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snowy Range — Wed 4:29a powder machine groomed 94 – 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 103 – 106 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC SOUTH
|Arizona
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:29a packed powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 43 of 55 trails 78% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 69 – 118 base 95 of 103 trails 92% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 6:37a spring snow machine groomed 76 – 76 base 50 of 75 trails 67% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open
Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 53 of 54 trails 98% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last Day.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 7:05a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 42 base 61 of 67 trails 98% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:42a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:27a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 74 base 93 of 97 trails, 94% open 4700 acres, 24 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:42a packed powder machine groomed 33 – 63 base 51 of 67 trails, 76% open 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 10:12a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 7:26a packed powder machine groomed 67 – 82 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 64 – 110 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 7:44a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 30 base 25 of 59 trails 42% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mt Shasta — Wed 8:47a spring snow machine groomed 59 – 59 base 31 of 32 trails 97% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 5:58a machine groomed 18 – 68 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 5:34a machine groomed 48 – 94 base 44 of 46 trails 96% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 11:28a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 36 base 21 of 32 trails 64% open, 10 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 18 of 30 trails 60% open, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 45 – 96 base 126 of 158 trails 80% open, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:16a spring snow machine groomed 68 – 118 base 99 of 103 trails 96% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 1717 miles
Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 5:34p machine groomed 40 – 60 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 39 – 68 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 66 – 71 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.
Brundage — Wed 5:05a machine groomed 60 – 105 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:12a spring snow machine groomed 74 – 104 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Reopen 04/02 75 – 83 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 5:02a machine groomed 55 – 92 base 92 of 92 trails 2900 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 83 – 88 base 75 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 94% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:38a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 75 base 111 of 128 trails 14 of 17 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 32 – 76 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 80 – 80 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 04: Last day.
Hoodoo — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 98 – 98 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.
Mt Ashland — Wed 10:47a machine groomed 63 – 71 base 44 of 44 trails, 240 acres 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 3:40p machine groomed 109 – 117 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 9 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 156 – 222 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 5:43a machine groomed 75 – 98 base 65 of 65 trails 4 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 189 – 189 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 68 – 125 base Mon/Tue Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue; Apr 11: Last Day.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 1:45a variable machine groomed 136 – 136 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 52 – 57 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:12a machine groomed 199 – 210 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 5:58a machine groomed 62 – 104 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Stevens Pass — Wed 5:46a packed powder machine groomed 161 – 161 base 49 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 64% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 123 – 123 base 15 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 18% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 125 – 256 base 17 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
White Pass — Wed 6:56a packed powder machine groomed 85 – 148 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 105 – 105 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 05: Last Day.
Baldy Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Big White — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 95 – 95 base 118 of 119 trails, 99% open 10 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 110 – 209 base 45 of 53 trails 85% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:13a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 93 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:03a spring snow machine groomed 140 – 186 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 61 – 69 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:13a powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 4:12a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 76 – 76 base 26 of 34 trails 76% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.
Mount Seymour — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 146 – 222 base 13 of 40 trails 33% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Open Fri-Mon.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 98 – 146 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:59a powder machine groomed 15 – 59 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:44a 2 new machine groomed 77 – 158 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 7:36a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 82 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:12a packed powder machine groomed 199 – 199 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 04: Last Day.
SilverStar — Wed 6:08a machine groomed 62 – 76 base 70 of 133 trails, 53% open 7 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 05: Last day.
Sun Peaks — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 70 – 83 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Reopen TBA
Whitewater — Wed 5:40a spring snow machine groomed 100 – 100 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:49a machine groomed 48 – 56 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon: 9:30a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9:30a-7p Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 10:56a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 29 of 141 trails, 21% open 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Le Massif — Wed 6:12a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 21 – 21 base 36 of 53 trails 68% open, 3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p.
Mont Habitant — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 14 – 14 base Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Mont Orford — Wed 11:00a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 61 trails, 26% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 3:34p frozen granular machine groomed 6 – 12 base 23 of 71 trails 32% open, 36 miles, 258 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:37a 1- 2 new wet snow 8 – 28 base 26 of 60 trails 43% open, 13 miles, 122 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 9:33a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 52 trails, 37% open 2 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sommet Gabriel — Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Morin Heights — Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Olympia — Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:35a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 40 trails 20% open, 2 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Stoneham — Wed 7:16a spring snow 6 – 6 base 22 of 43 trails, 52% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 5:34a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 34 of 102 trails, 33% open 277 acres, 8 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
versant Avila — Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
|Ontario
Blue Mountain — Wed 7:23a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 12 of 43 trails 28% open, 133 acres, 4 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed Reopen 04/02 variable 20 – 24 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 10:29a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 7 of 11 trails, 64% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 9:42a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 34 trails 18% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:53a packed powder machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sat: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p April 04: Last day.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:36a packed powder machine groomed 35 – 83 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.
Lake Louise — Wed 6:00a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 61 – 77 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:46a packed powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 4:31a 1 new powder machine groomed 83 – 332 base 133 of 145 trails, 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 49 – 136 base 56% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p;; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p; Mar 27: 10:30a-8p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 7:01a 2- 3 new powder machine groomed 86 – 170 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 4 – 8 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Comments