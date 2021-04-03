Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 59 – 59 base 43 of 55 trails 78% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 66 – 114 base 95 of 103 trails 92% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 30 – 36 base 23 of 30 trails 77% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
Bear Valley — Wed 8:27a machine groomed 74 – 74 base 50 of 75 trails 67% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 1:49p machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last Day.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 11:00a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 42 base 59 of 67 trails 88% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:52a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:39a packed powder machine groomed 48 – 74 base 93 of 97 trails, 94% open 7 miles, 4700 acres, 24 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:26a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 59 base 51 of 67 trails, 76% open 1260 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 10:06a spring snow machine groomed 72 – 72 base 42 of 43 trails, 98% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:40a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 82 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 11:00a machine groomed 60 – 100 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 5:33a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 30 base 25 of 59 trails 42% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Mt Baldy — Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Apr 04: Last day.
Mt Shasta — Wed 7:46a spring snow machine groomed 58 – 58 base 31 of 32 trails 97% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 18 – 66 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 42 – 88 base 43 of 46 trails 93% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 3:00a spring snow machine groomed 36 – 36 base 21 of 32 trails 64% open, 10 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 1:51p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 13 of 30 trails 43% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
Soda Springs — Wed 1:50p machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 43 – 94 base 126 of 158 trails 80% open, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 67 – 117 base 100 of 103 trails 97% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 9:03a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p April 11: Last day.
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 10 – 40 base 1717 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 40 – 60 base 30 of 31 trails 96% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 42 – 42 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 59 – 64 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 11: Last day.
Brundage — Wed 5:09a machine groomed 57 – 100 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:07a spring snow machine groomed 74 – 104 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 9:57a machine groomed 60 – 69 base 18 of 24 trails, 3 of 3 lifts 75% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 47 – 88 base 92 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 83 – 88 base 76 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:28a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 73 base 111 of 128 trails 14 of 17 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 32 – 76 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Wed 8:52a machine groomed 78 – 78 base 21 of 21 trails 1 of 1 lift 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
Hoodoo — Wed 8:50a machine groomed 95 – 95 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: 9a-9p Open Thu-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.
Mt Ashland — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 63 – 71 base 44 of 44 trails, 240 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 103 – 115 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:27a frozen granular machine groomed 149 – 213 base 87 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 8:45a machine groomed 68 – 93 base 65 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 12p-8p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 189 – 189 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 3 of 6 lifts, 50% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:10a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 125 base 82 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 10:35a variable machine groomed 132 – 132 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 52 – 57 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:15a machine groomed 195 – 205 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed 8:39a machine groomed 58 – 103 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: 9a-1p Apr 11: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Wed 5:03a packed powder machine groomed 151 – 151 base 49 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 64% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 116 – 116 base 39 of 83 trails 8 of 26 lifts, 47% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 5:55a machine groomed 125 – 256 base 17 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
White Pass — Wed 5:56a packed powder machine groomed 85 – 148 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 5:50a machine groomed 100 – 100 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 05: Last Day.
Big White — Wed 12:26p machine groomed 94 – 94 base 116 of 119 trails, 97% open 12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 110 – 209 base 45 of 53 trails 85% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:08a spring snow machine groomed 31 – 87 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 12:24p packed powder machine groomed 140 – 186 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 5:26a machine groomed 61 – 69 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:32a powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 3:44a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 6:11a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 05: Last day.
Mount Seymour — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 145 – 226 base 13 of 40 trails 33% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon/Fri: 8:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Open Fri-Mon.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 91 – 140 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:58a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 58 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 5:02a 2 new machine groomed 77 – 158 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Apr 11: Last day.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 8:04a spring snow machine groomed 47 – 79 base 118 of 119 trails 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 05: Last day.
Revelstoke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 12:25p packed powder machine groomed 196 – 196 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last Day.
SilverStar — Wed 12:22p machine groomed 62 – 75 base 71 of 133 trails, 53% open 7 of 11 lifts Mon: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 05: Last day.
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 69 – 82 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 11 of 13 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 04: Last day.
Whistler Blackcomb — Closed for Snow Sports
Whitewater — Wed 5:59a spring snow machine groomed 98 – 98 base 82 of 82 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:47a machine groomed 48 – 56 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 2 of 5 lifts Thu/Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 8:54a variable machine groomed 18 – 18 base 27 of 141 trails, 19% open 3 of 9 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 11: Last day.
Camp Fortune — Closed for Snow Sports
Le Massif — Wed 7:09a spring snow machine groomed 21 – 21 base 36 of 53 trails, 68% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 05: Last Day.
Mont Blanc — Wed 9:56a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 25 of 42 trails, 60% open 6 of 7 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 04: Last day.
Mont Cascades — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Gleason — Wed 9:57a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 25 trails, 56% open Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
Mont Habitant — Wed 10:02a variable machine groomed 14 – 14 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last day.
Mont Orford — Wed 8:59a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 17 of 61 trails, 28% open 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:07a machine groomed 6 – 12 base 25 of 71 trails 35% open, 25 miles, 210 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:35a packed powder 8 – 28 base 27 of 60 trails, 45% open 13 miles, 125 acres, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 10:59a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 17 of 52 trails, 33% open 3 of 8 lifts Sat: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Sommet Gabriel — Wed 9:45a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 4 of 21 trails 19% open, 2 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 04: Last day.
Sommet Morin Heights — Wed 9:46a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 35 trails 23% open, 1 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.
Sommet Olympia — Wed 9:47a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 37 trails 16% open, 2 of 6 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Apr 04: Last day.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:29a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 23 of 40 trails 58% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 6 – 6 base 22 of 43 trails, 52% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 8:04a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 24 base 57 of 102 trails, 56% open 425 acres, 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 25 of 27 trails, 93% open 2 of 4 lifts Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
versant Avila — Wed 9:49a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 8 of 13 trails, 62% open 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p; Open Sat-Mon; Apr 11: Last day.
|Ontario
Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Boler Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Calabogie Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports
Hidden Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Loch Lomond — Closed for Snow Sports
Sir Sams — Closed for Snow Sports
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 10:44a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 6 of 34 trails 18% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 05: Last day.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 53 – 53 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 03: 9a-4p/5p-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails, 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p April 04: Last day.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 33 – 79 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:42a 1- 1 new machine groomed 60 – 75 base 156 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:44a 3 new powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 4:52a powder machine groomed 80 – 332 base 134 of 145 trails 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 49 – 136 base 56% open 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p;; Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p Mar 27: 10:30a-8p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 90 – 172 base 31 of 36 trails, 86% open 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 11: Last Day.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 4 – 8 base 7 of 18 trails, 36 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
