By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 5:10 pm
3 min read
      

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Tuesday, Apr. 6
NORTHEAST
Maine

Saddleback — Wed 6:54a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 16 – 32 base 57 of 68 trails 84% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Sugarloaf — Wed 12:52p wet granular machine groomed 10 – 16 base 67 of 162 trails 41% open, 27 miles, 325 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 12 – 18 base 34 of 135 trails 25% open, 13 miles, 177 acres, 2 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Wachusett — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Attitash — Closed for Snow Sports

Bretton Woods — Wed 12:48p machine groomed 10 – 24 base 16 of 63 trails 25% open, 16 miles, 83 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 1:48p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 38 of 97 trails 39% open, 9 miles, 110 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Gunstock — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:52a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 25 of 61 trails 41% open, 10 miles, 156 acres, 2 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 36 of 66 trails 55% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Ragged Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Wed Open machine groomed 10 – 12 base 48 of 61 trails 77% open, 228 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wildcat — Wed 6:18a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 14 of 48 trails 29% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

New York

Belleayre — Closed for Snow Sports

Bristol Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 3:52p spring snow machine groomed 4 – 21 base 28 of 110 trails 40% open, 12 miles, 138 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Greek Peak — Wed 3:16p spring snow 8 – 28 base 8 of 56 trails, 14% open 3 of 8 lifts, Apr 07: Last day; 9:30a-5p.

HoliMont — Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 12 – 25 base Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain — Wed 4:44a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 16 of 67 trails 24% open, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Royal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Song Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Wed 11:33a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 18 base 37 of 87 trails 43% open, 11 miles, 143 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Woods Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 6:43a frozen granular machine groomed 1 – 24 base 7 of 24 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Burke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Jay Peak — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 14 – 24 base 66 of 81 trails, 81% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 30 – 34 base 83 of 155 trails 54% open, 50 miles, 399 acres, 9 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 35 of 87 trails 40% open, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Pico — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:26p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 44 base 15 of 78 trails 19% open, 240 acres, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:09a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 30 base 42 of 116 trails, 36% open 15 miles, 234 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 27 of 99 trails 27% open, 272 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 20 – 48 base 41 of 111 trails 37% open, 20 miles, 188 acres, 6 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

