By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 6:18 pm
2 min read
      

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Monday, Apr. 12
NORTHEAST
Maine

Saddleback — Wed 6:18a corn snow machine groomed 16 – 30 base 43 of 68 trails 63% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 18: Last day.

Sugarloaf — Wed 2:26p spring snow machine groomed 8 – 12 base 50 of 162 trails 31% open, 21 miles, 250 acres, 3 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:42a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 20 base 19 of 135 trails 14% open, 7 miles, 98 acres, 1 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

New Hampshire

Bretton Woods — Closed for Snow Sports

Cannon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Wed 8:21a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 11 of 61 trails 18% open, 6 miles, 82 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Closed for Snow Sports

New York

Gore Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont — Closed for Snow Sports

Hunter Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Closed for Snow Sports

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 9:06a spring snow machine groomed 1 – 20 base 1 of 24 trails, 1 mile Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Vermont

Jay Peak — Wed 6:13a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 17 of 81 trails, 21% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 26 – 30 base 53 of 155 trails 34% open, 33 miles, 210 acres, 7 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:51a spring snow 20 – 20 base 4 of 87 trails, 5% open 1 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Smugglers Notch — Closed for Snow Sports

Stowe — Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 30 base 24 of 116 trails, 21% open 9 miles, 132 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Sugarbush — Wed 5:45a spring snow machine groomed 6 – 40 base 17 of 111 trails 15% open, 9 miles, 92 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak) Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

