Lutsen Mountains — Closed for Snow Sports
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:26a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 119 of 147 trails, 82% open, 1196 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:14a spring snow 40 – 45 base 74 of 76 trails 97% open, 668 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.
Beaver Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
Breckenridge — Wed 4:55a machine groomed 51 – 51 base 164 of 187 trails 88% open, 2571 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.
Cooper — Wed 5:10a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 20 – 35 base 41 of 59 trails 69% open, 400 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 39 – 39 base 119 of 158 trails 75% open, 2063 acres, 18 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 25: Last day.
Echo Mountain — Wed 9:39a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 18: Last day.
Eldora — Wed 5:58a 1 new machine groomed 50 – 50 base 62 of 65 trails 95% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Granby Ranch — Closed for Snow Sports
Irwin — Wed 8:59a spring snow 67 – 67 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Keystone — Closed for Snow Sports
Loveland — Wed 4:58a 2 new powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Closed for Snow Sports
Purgatory — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 40 – 45 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.
Silverton Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow 59 – 59 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun; Apr 18: Last day.
Snowmass — Wed 5:14a spring snow 48 – 64 base 84 of 93 trails, 90% open 2518 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 25: Last day.
Steamboat — Closed for Snow Sports
Vail — Wed 5:34a packed powder machine groomed 41 – 41 base 121 of 195 trails, 62% open 2440 acres, 12 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.
Winter Park — Wed 8:33a spring snow machine groomed 63 – 63 base 127 of 168 trails 77% open, 2088 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 09: Last day.
Ashcroft XC — Closed for Snow Sports
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 5:37a spring snow machine groomed 52 – 78 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Montana Snowbowl — Closed for Snow Sports
Red Lodge — Reopen 04/17 11 new 41 – 54 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Whitefish — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Mexico
Enchanted Forest XC — Closed for Snow Sports
|Utah
Alta — Wed 5:54a packed powder machine groomed 90 – 90 base 95 of 116 trails, 82% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.
Brian Head — Wed 5:55a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 5:56a packed powder machine groomed 68 – 68 base 53 of 66 trails, 80% open 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Deer Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Park City — Closed for Snow Sports
Powder Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Snowbasin — Closed for Snow Sports
Snowbird — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 81 – 81 base 121 of 169 trails 85% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 5:57a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 71 of 82 trails, 87% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Closed for Snow Sports
Jackson Hole — Closed for Snow Sports
Snowy Range — Closed for Snow Sports
Grand Targhee XC — Closed for Snow Sports
|PACIFIC SOUTH
|Arizona
Arizona Snowbowl — Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 52 – 52 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:18a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 98 base 78 of 103 trails 76% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Bear Valley — Wed 12:31p machine groomed 67 – 67 base 53 of 75 trails 71% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 72 – 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 18: Last day.
China Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Dodge Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:05a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:49a spring snow machine groomed 35 – 61 base 68 of 97 trails, 70% open 3353 acres, 9 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Homewood — Closed for Snow Sports
June — Closed for Snow Sports
Kirkwood — Closed for Snow Sports
Mammoth — Wed 9:07a machine groomed 45 – 71 base 152 of 154 trails 93% open, 23 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Shasta — Closed for Snow Sports
Northstar — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 18 – 54 base 92 of 100 trails 92% open, 2927 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Sierra at Tahoe — Closed for Snow Sports
Snow Summit — Closed for Snow Sports
Snow Valley — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 10 – 30 base 5 of 30 trails 17% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 18: Last day.
Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 72 – 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 6:30a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 82 base 130 of 158 trails 82% open, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 39 – 84 base 68 of 103 trails 66% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Tahoe Donner — Closed for Snow Sports
Bear Valley XC — Closed for Snow Sports
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 9:39a machine groomed 5 – 26 base 1312 miles
Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 30 – 50 base 21 of 31 trails 67% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 32 – 32 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 25 – 55 base 50 of 65 trails, 77% open 1200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 48 – 53 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.
Brundage — Closed for Snow Sports
Lookout Pass — Wed Reopen 04/16 spring snow machine groomed 70 – 100 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat: 9a-4p; Sun 9a-1p; Apr 18: Last day.
Schweitzer — Closed for Snow Sports
Silver Mountain — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 84 – 92 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.
Sun Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
|Oregon
Hoodoo — Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 89 – 89 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last Day.
Mt Ashland — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 42 – 62 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 92 – 111 base 121 of 121 trails 2156 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:32a hard packed machine groomed 145 – 205 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 66 – 90 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 7:44a packed powder machine groomed 181 – 181 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Closed for Snow Sports
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:55a variable machine groomed 135 – 135 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 45 – 54 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last Day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 200 – 210 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Closed for Snow Sports
Stevens Pass — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 149 – 149 base 39 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 51% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 114 – 114 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 137 – 247 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.
White Pass — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 81 – 147 base Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Cypress Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Fairmont Hot Springs — Closed for Snow Sports
Fernie Alpine — Closed for Snow Sports
Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 150 – 195 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 18: Last day.
Hudson Bay — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 61 – 72 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last day.
Kicking Horse — Closed for Snow Sports
Kimberley — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Seymour — Closed for Snow Sports
Powder King — Closed for Snow Sports
|Quebec
Bromont — Closed for Snow Sports
Le Massif — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sainte Anne — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sutton — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 1:15p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 2 of 40 trails 5% open, 1 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Tremblant — Closed for Snow Sports
versant Avila — Closed for Snow Sports
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 8:11a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Castle Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Lake Louise — Wed 5:44a spring snow machine groomed 60 – 75 base 157 of 160 trails 98% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 9:15a powder machine groomed 63 – 63 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 11:17a spring snow machine groomed 51 – 51 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:14a powder machine groomed 86 – 354 base 133 of 145 trails 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 11:29a machine groomed 50 – 131 base 7 of 76 trails 9% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.
Eaglecrest — Reopen 04/17 machine groomed 92 – 172 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last Day.
