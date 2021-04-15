Trending:
Skubal scheduled to start for Tigers at Athletics

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Detroit Tigers (6-6) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-7)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-1, 7.71 ERA) Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -163, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics square off against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland hit .225 as a team last year and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit hit 62 total home runs with 152 total extra base hits last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee), Matt Olson: (thumb).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

