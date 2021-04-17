Trending:
Slumping Astros look to break 6-game skid

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (6-7) vs. Seattle Mariners (9-5)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +120, Astros -137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Mariners went 20-20 in division games in 2020. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 5.03 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Seattle leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (health and safety protocols), Robel Garcia: (health and safety protocols), Alex Bregman: (health and safety protocols), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols), Martin Maldonado: (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

