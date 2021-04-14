Trending:
Slumping Rockies look to end 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 3:06 am
< a min read
      

Colorado Rockies (3-8) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9-2)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (1-0, 1.54 ERA, .94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles batted .256 as a team last year and hit 118 total home runs.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team last season and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

