Sonego beats Fritz to reach Sardegna final

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 12:41 pm
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the Sardegna Open.

Third-seeded Sonego held off a spirited comeback from Fritz to prevail 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 and set up a final against Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Sonego was a set and 3-0 up — after winning five straight games — before Fritz started his comeback but the 25-year-old Italian recovered to romp to victory in the third and reach his first clay-court final.

It was easier for Djere in the other semifinal as he dominated fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia to win 6-2, 6-0 in a match that lasted just 52 minutes.

The No. 57 lost just nine of his service points.

Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

