Southampton rallies to beat Burnley, ease relegation worries

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 5:14 pm
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton eased its relegation concerns by coming from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 on Sunday for just a second win in the Premier League since the start of January.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback in a thrilling game at St. Mary’s Stadium by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute, following strikes before halftime by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Burnley has pushed into a 2-0 lead thanks to a 12th-minute penalty by Chris Wood, who then set up Matej Vydra for the second in the 28th.

Southampton climbed up to 13th place with a win that lifted the team 10 points clear of third-to-last Fulham. That should mean Southampton’s top-flight status is secure for another season.

Burnley is three points back in 15th place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

