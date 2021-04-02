SPHL Glance

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 31 21 9 1 0 43 94 64
Macon 26 19 4 2 1 41 73 52
Pensacola 28 12 12 2 2 28 81 74
Huntsville 25 11 13 1 0 23 68 77
Birmingham 28 6 17 5 0 17 59 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 9, Birmingham 1

Macon 2, Huntsville 1

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Macon 2

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

