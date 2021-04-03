SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|31
|21
|9
|1
|0
|43
|94
|64
|Macon
|26
|19
|4
|2
|1
|41
|73
|52
|Pensacola
|28
|12
|12
|2
|2
|28
|81
|74
|Huntsville
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|23
|68
|77
|Birmingham
|28
|6
|17
|5
|0
|17
|59
|108
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Macon 2
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Comments