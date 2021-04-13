On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 30 23 4 2 1 49 95 58
Knoxville 35 21 11 2 1 45 107 83
Huntsville 30 15 14 1 0 31 87 93
Pensacola 30 12 14 2 2 28 84 88
Birmingham 31 7 18 6 0 20 67 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

