SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|31
|24
|4
|2
|1
|51
|97
|59
|Knoxville
|36
|21
|11
|3
|1
|46
|108
|85
|Huntsville
|30
|15
|14
|1
|0
|31
|87
|93
|Pensacola
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|84
|88
|Birmingham
|31
|7
|18
|6
|0
|20
|67
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Macon 2, Knoxville 1
Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
