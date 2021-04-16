SPHL Glance

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 32 25 4 2 1 53 102 62
Knoxville 36 21 11 3 1 46 108 85
Huntsville 31 15 15 1 0 31 88 99
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 33 8 19 6 0 22 75 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon 5, Pensacola 3

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

