SPHL Glance

|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|34
|26
|5
|2
|1
|55
|106
|68
|Knoxville
|38
|23
|11
|3
|1
|50
|119
|90
|Huntsville
|33
|16
|16
|1
|0
|33
|93
|104
|Pensacola
|32
|13
|15
|2
|2
|30
|92
|95
|Birmingham
|35
|8
|20
|6
|1
|23
|81
|134
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
