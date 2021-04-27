SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|36
|28
|5
|2
|1
|59
|112
|71
|Knoxville
|41
|24
|13
|3
|1
|52
|127
|99
|Pensacola
|35
|16
|15
|2
|2
|36
|105
|100
|Huntsville
|35
|16
|18
|1
|0
|33
|96
|111
|Birmingham
|37
|8
|22
|6
|1
|23
|84
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Macon 2, Huntsville 1
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
