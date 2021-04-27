Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 36 28 5 2 1 59 112 71
Knoxville 41 24 13 3 1 52 127 99
Pensacola 35 16 15 2 2 36 105 100
Huntsville 35 16 18 1 0 33 96 111
Birmingham 37 8 22 6 1 23 84 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon 2, Huntsville 1

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 2021 FBI-LEEDA Annual Executive...
4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony