SPHL Glance

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 36 28 5 2 1 59 112 71 Knoxville 41 24 13 3 1 52 127 99 Pensacola 35 16 15 2 2 36 105 100 Huntsville 35 16 18 1 0 33 96 111 Birmingham 37 8 22 6 1 23 84 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Macon 2, Huntsville 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

