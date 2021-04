By The Associated Press

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -163 Chicago +143 at MILWAUKEE -160 Miami +139 Philadelphia -108 at ST. LOUIS -108 San Diego -155 at ARIZONA +134 at SAN FRANCISCO -167 Colorado +147 at L.A. DODGERS -250 Cincinnati +208 American League Minnesota -113 at CLEVELAND -103 N.Y. Yankees -180 at BALTIMORE +155 Oakland -114 at TAMPA BAY -102 L.A. Angels -154 at TEXAS +135 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -255 Detroit +211 at HOUSTON -186 Seattle +160 Interleague Kansas City -110 at PITTSBURGH -107 Washington -120 at TORONTO +103 at N.Y. METS -148 Boston +130 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 11½ (215) Oklahoma City Milwaukee 9 (224½) at CHARLOTTE Portland 5 (242) at INDIANA Brooklyn 6½ (232½) at TORONTO Minnesota 1½ (234½) at HOUSTON at GOLDEN STATE 3½ (225) Dallas NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -114 NY Islanders -106 Philadelphia -138 at NEW JERSEY +117 at NY RANGERS -294 Buffalo +238 Boston -118 at PITTSBURGH -102 at COLUMBUS -144 Detroit +121 Tampa Bay -189 at CHICAGO +163 Florida -118 at NASHVILLE -101 Carolina -128 at DALLAS +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.