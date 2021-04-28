|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-135
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|L.A. Dodgers
|-157
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+139
|at ARIZONA
|-148
|Colorado
|+132
|American League
|N.Y. Yankees
|-178
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+156
|Oakland
|-107
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-107
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Boston
|-132
|at
|TEXAS
|+115
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-147
|Detroit
|+133
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|Golden State
|4
|(234)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Milwaukee
|12
|(235½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|New Orleans
|10
|(229½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at DENVER
|6
|(223½)
|Toronto
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|Dallas
|+146
|at BOSTON
|-380
|Buffalo
|+300
|Philadelphia
|-130
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+110
|at NY RANGERS
|-118
|NY
|Islanders
|-101
|at WASHINGTON
|-112
|Pittsburgh
|-107
|at CAROLINA
|-397
|Detroit
|+316
|at TORONTO
|-292
|Vancouver
|+235
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|St.
|Louis
|+113
|Florida
|-161
|at
|CHICAGO
|+137
|at EDMONTON
|-145
|Calgary
|+121
