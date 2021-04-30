Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 6:03 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF
at CINCINNATI -161 Chicago +144
at PHILADELPHIA -115 N.Y. Mets +100
St. Louis -137 at PITTSBURGH +123
L.A. Dodgers -118 at MILWAUKEE +102
at ARIZONA -181 Colorado +158
at SAN DIEGO -162 San Francisco +145
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -204 Detroit +172
at MINNESOTA -118 Kansas City +102
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -179 Cleveland +156
at OAKLAND -181 Baltimore +158
at TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF
Boston -181 at TEXAS +158
L.A. Angels -137 at SEATTLE +123
Interleague
at TORONTO OFF Atlanta OFF
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Detroit
at HOUSTON (233) Golden State
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Miami
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Chicago
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Indiana
at MINNESOTA 4 (234½) New Orleans
at ORLANDO 10½ (224½ Memphis
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Washington
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Toronto
at LA CLIPPERS¤ OFF (OFF) Denver
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -377 Buffalo +298
Tampa Bay -333 at DETROIT +266
at NY ISLANDERS -131 NY Rangers +109
at PHILADELPHIA -148 New Jersey +126
Pittsburgh -110 at WASHINGTON -110
at CAROLINA -293 Columbus +239
at MONTREAL -211 Ottawa +178
at TORONTO -297 Vancouver +242
Florida -154 at CHICAGO +131
Dallas -111 at NASHVILLE -109
at COLORADO -295 San Jose +239
at MINNESOTA -144 St. Louis +122
at EDMONTON -124 Calgary +104
Vegas -202 at ARIZONA +169
Los Angeles -131 at ANAHEIM +109

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19