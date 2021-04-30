|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-161
|Chicago
|+144
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-115
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+100
|St. Louis
|-137
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+123
|L.A. Dodgers
|-118
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-181
|Colorado
|+158
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|San
|Francisco
|+145
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-204
|Detroit
|+172
|at MINNESOTA
|-118
|Kansas
|City
|+102
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-179
|Cleveland
|+156
|at OAKLAND
|-181
|Baltimore
|+158
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Boston
|-181
|at
|TEXAS
|+158
|L.A. Angels
|-137
|at
|SEATTLE
|+123
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|7½
|(233)
|Golden
|State
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at MINNESOTA
|4
|(234½)
|New
|Orleans
|at ORLANDO
|10½
|(224½
|Memphis
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at LA CLIPPERS¤
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-377
|Buffalo
|+298
|Tampa Bay
|-333
|at
|DETROIT
|+266
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-131
|NY
|Rangers
|+109
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-148
|New
|Jersey
|+126
|Pittsburgh
|-110
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-110
|at CAROLINA
|-293
|Columbus
|+239
|at MONTREAL
|-211
|Ottawa
|+178
|at TORONTO
|-297
|Vancouver
|+242
|Florida
|-154
|at
|CHICAGO
|+131
|Dallas
|-111
|at
|NASHVILLE
|-109
|at COLORADO
|-295
|San
|Jose
|+239
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|St.
|Louis
|+122
|at EDMONTON
|-124
|Calgary
|+104
|Vegas
|-202
|at
|ARIZONA
|+169
|Los Angeles
|-131
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+109
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments