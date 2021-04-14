Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia +190
at ATLANTA -181 Miami +158
San Diego -181 at PITTSBURGH -181
at WASHINGTON -165 Arizona +148
at Los Angeles -330 Colorado +265
American League
at BALTIMORE -110 Seattle -104
at MINNESOTA -158 Boston +141
at CHICAGO -132 Cleveland +117
at TAMPA BAY -176 Texas +154
at OAKLAND -164 Detroit +138
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 6 (OFF) at ATLANTA
Golden State 8 (OFF) at CLEVELAND
at PHOENIX 9 (OFF) Sacramento
Boston (212) at LA LAKERS
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -335 Buffalo +270
at TAMPA BAY -158 Florida +134
at CAROLINA -180 Nashville +152
at NY RANGERS -230 New Jersey +190
at BOSTON -122 NY Islanders +104
at PITTSBURGH -176 Philadelphia +148
at TORONTO -176 Winnipeg +148
Chicago -168 at DETROIT +142
at DALLAS -196 Columbus +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet