On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 5:33 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -135 at CHICAGO +118
at PHILADELPHIA -127 St. Louis +110
at WASHINGTON -204 Arizona +172
at MILWAUKEE -156 Pittsburgh +138
L.A. Dodgers -161 at SAN DIEGO +142
American League
at TEXAS -122 Baltimore +105
Toronto -137 at KANSAS CITY +123
at OAKLAND -185 Detroit +162
Houston -118 at SEATTLE +102
Interleague
Cleveland -110 at CINCINNATI -107
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at UTAH (235) Indiana
at DETROIT 7 (OFF) Oklahoma City
New Orleans 1 (241) at WASHINGTON
at BROOKLYN 13½ (223½) Charlotte
Denver (225½) at HOUSTON
Portland (231) at SAN ANTONIO
at DALLAS 5 (210½) New York
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -136 Calgary +115
at BOSTON -114 NY Islanders -105
at MINNESOTA -190 San Jose +160
at COLORADO -306 Los Angeles +244
Edmonton -182 at VANCOUVER +150
Vegas -241 at ANAHEIM +198

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet