|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-135
|at
|CHICAGO
|+118
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-127
|St.
|Louis
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|-204
|Arizona
|+172
|at MILWAUKEE
|-156
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|L.A. Dodgers
|-161
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+142
|American League
|at TEXAS
|-122
|Baltimore
|+105
|Toronto
|-137
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+123
|at OAKLAND
|-185
|Detroit
|+162
|Houston
|-118
|at
|SEATTLE
|+102
|Interleague
|Cleveland
|-110
|at
|CINCINNATI
|-107
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at UTAH
|9½
|(235)
|Indiana
|at DETROIT
|7
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|New Orleans
|1
|(241)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at BROOKLYN
|13½
|(223½)
|Charlotte
|Denver
|8½
|(225½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Portland
|1½
|(231)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at DALLAS
|5
|(210½)
|New
|York
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-136
|Calgary
|+115
|at BOSTON
|-114
|NY
|Islanders
|-105
|at MINNESOTA
|-190
|San
|Jose
|+160
|at COLORADO
|-306
|Los
|Angeles
|+244
|Edmonton
|-182
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+150
|Vegas
|-241
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+198
