On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 11:36 am
< a min read
      
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -115 at PHILADELPHIA -102
St. Louis -114 at WASHINGTON -102
at SAN DIEGO -151 Milwaukee +131
American League
Chicago -118 at BOSTON +101
at KANSAS CITY -116 Tampa Bay -101
at L.A. ANGELS -224 Texas +190
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers -200 at SEATTLE +172
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (213½) at DETROIT
at PHILADELPHIA 9 (224½) Golden State
at BOSTON 6 (216) Chicago
at WASHINGTON 2 (230½) Oklahoma City
at MIAMI 8 (218½) Houston
at MILWAUKEE (233) Phoenix
San Antonio 1 (231½) at INDIANA
at DENVER (226½) Memphis
Utah 7 (214½) at LA LAKERS
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -118 Carolina -101
at FLORIDA -223 Columbus +184
at DALLAS -232 Detroit +193
at NASHVILLE -141 Chicago +119
at CALGARY -216 Ottawa +179
at EDMONTON -128 Montreal +108
Minnesota -152 at ARIZONA +129
at VEGAS -238 San Jose +198

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens