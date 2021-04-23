|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-149
|Milwaukee
|+130
|at N.Y. METS
|-308
|Washington
|+255
|at ATLANTA
|-167
|Arizona
|+146
|Cincinnati
|-108
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-108
|at COLORADO
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-131
|Miami
|+113
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-146
|San
|Diego
|+126
|American League
|Oakland
|-136
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+116
|N.Y. Yankees
|-146
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+127
|Kansas City
|-114
|at
|DETROIT
|-103
|at BOSTON
|-143
|Seattle
|+123
|at TAMPA BAY
|-157
|Toronto
|+137
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-148
|Texas
|+127
|at HOUSTON
|-142
|L.A.
|Angels
|+125
|Interleague
|at MINNESOTA
|-163
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|4½
|(227½)
|Boston
|Miami
|5½
|(214)
|at
|ATLANTA
|LA Clippers
|10
|(222½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at CHARLOTTE
|1½
|(211)
|Cleveland
|Washington
|9
|(229)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Denver
|2½
|(227½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|at PORTLAND
|3
|(232½)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-339
|at
|BUFFALO
|+270
|at NY RANGERS
|-157
|Philadelphia
|+134
|Nashville
|-129
|at
|CHICAGO
|+108
|at CALGARY
|-115
|Montreal
|-104
|Minnesota
|-162
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+138
