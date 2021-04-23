On Air: Leaders & Legends
By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 11:41 am
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -149 Milwaukee +130
at N.Y. METS -308 Washington +255
at ATLANTA -167 Arizona +146
Cincinnati -108 at ST. LOUIS -108
at COLORADO -120 Philadelphia +104
at SAN FRANCISCO -131 Miami +113
at L.A. DODGERS -146 San Diego +126
American League
Oakland -136 at BALTIMORE +116
N.Y. Yankees -146 at CLEVELAND +127
Kansas City -114 at DETROIT -103
at BOSTON -143 Seattle +123
at TAMPA BAY -157 Toronto +137
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -148 Texas +127
at HOUSTON -142 L.A. Angels +125
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -163 Pittsburgh +142
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (227½) Boston
Miami (214) at ATLANTA
LA Clippers 10 (222½) at HOUSTON
at CHARLOTTE (211) Cleveland
Washington 9 (229) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Denver (227½) at GOLDEN STATE
at PORTLAND 3 (232½) Memphis
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -339 at BUFFALO +270
at NY RANGERS -157 Philadelphia +134
Nashville -129 at CHICAGO +108
at CALGARY -115 Montreal -104
Minnesota -162 at LOS ANGELES +138

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

