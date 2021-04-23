MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -149 Milwaukee +130 at N.Y. METS -308 Washington +255 at ATLANTA -167 Arizona +146 Cincinnati -108 at ST. LOUIS -108 at COLORADO -120 Philadelphia +104 at SAN FRANCISCO -131 Miami +113 at L.A. DODGERS -146 San Diego +126 American League Oakland -136 at BALTIMORE +116 N.Y. Yankees -146 at CLEVELAND +127 Kansas City -114 at DETROIT -103 at BOSTON -143 Seattle +123 at TAMPA BAY -157 Toronto +137 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -148 Texas +127 at HOUSTON -142 L.A. Angels +125 Interleague at MINNESOTA -163 Pittsburgh +142 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 4½ (227½) Boston Miami 5½ (214) at ATLANTA LA Clippers 10 (222½) at HOUSTON at CHARLOTTE 1½ (211) Cleveland Washington 9 (229) at OKLAHOMA CITY Denver 2½ (227½) at GOLDEN STATE at PORTLAND 3 (232½) Memphis NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -339 at BUFFALO +270 at NY RANGERS -157 Philadelphia +134 Nashville -129 at CHICAGO +108 at CALGARY -115 Montreal -104 Minnesota -162 at LOS ANGELES +138

