Sports on TV

Adv01 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 3 NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota

RUGBY 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped)

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds —

Tuesday, May 4 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at LA Clipeers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2 —

Wednesday, May 5 GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2 —

Thursday, May 6 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Auburn

GOLF 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Cezar Ferreira (Heavyweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Boston

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Alphas vs. Aviators, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Lineman, Indianapolis —

Friday, May 7 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL 8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

CURLING (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

NBCSN — World Championship

GOLF 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL 9:30 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston —

Saturday, May 8 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ABC — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

NBC — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

9 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC

8 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston —

Sunday, May 9 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

CURLING (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — World Championship

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL 1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Knicks at LA Clippers

RUGBY 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Bath (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF

2 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Seattle at Portland

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC

TRACK AND FIELD 4:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif. —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.