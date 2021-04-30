On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:15 am
6 min read
      
Adv01
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota

RUGBY
12 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 a.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds —

Tuesday, May 4
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at LA Clipeers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

        Read more: Sports News

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2 —

Wednesday, May 5
GOLF
11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2 —

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Thursday, May 6
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Auburn

GOLF
11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Cezar Ferreira (Heavyweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Boston

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Alphas vs. Aviators, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Lineman, Indianapolis —

Friday, May 7
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

CURLING (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.

NBCSN — World Championship

GOLF
11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston —

Saturday, May 8
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

ABC — FCS: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

NBC — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United

9 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC

8 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston —

Sunday, May 9
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

CURLING (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

NBCSN — World Championship

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Knicks at LA Clippers

RUGBY
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Bath (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF

2 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Seattle at Portland

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC

TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif. —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress