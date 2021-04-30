Sports on TV

|Adv01
|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, May 3
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans
ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers
NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota
NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle
FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds —
|Tuesday, May 4
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Louisville
ESPN — Houston at NY Yankees
TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
TNT — Toronto at LA Clipeers
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2 —
|Wednesday, May 5
|GOLF
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers
NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2 —
|Thursday, May 6
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Auburn
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Cezar Ferreira (Heavyweights), Atlantic City, N.J.
TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas
TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers
NBCSN — NY Rangers at Boston
|SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — TSL: Alphas vs. Aviators, Indianapolis
FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Lineman, Indianapolis —
|Friday, May 7
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at LSU
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon
|CURLING (WOMEN’S)
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — World Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
ESPN — Boston at Chicago
ESPN — Denver at Utah
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City
|SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston —
|Saturday, May 8
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — FCS: TBD, Semifinal
ABC — FCS: TBD, Semifinal
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBC — TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United
ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City
ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC
FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship
|SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston —
|Sunday, May 9
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M
|COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
NBCSN — World Championship
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
ESPN — Miami at Boston
ESPN — NY Knicks at LA Clippers
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Bath (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United
ABC — MLS: Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF
NBC — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal
ABC — MLS: Seattle at Portland
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif. —
