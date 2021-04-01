Trending:
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 8:00 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 11 10 9 3 7
Edman 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Goldschmidt 1b 5 3 4 1 0 0 .800
Arenado 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .400
DeJong ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .200
O’Neill lf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .250
Molina c 4 1 0 1 0 0 .000
Carlson cf 3 1 1 3 1 2 .333
Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Flaherty p 1 1 0 0 2 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 5 5 8
Winker lf 4 2 2 0 1 2 .500
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .600
Votto 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Suárez ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .333
Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .000
Senzel cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Naquin ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Aquino ph-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
India 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Barnhart c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Farmer ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
St. Louis 610 400 000_11 10 0
Cincinnati 102 120 000_6 10 2

a-grounded out for Senzel in the 4th. b-popped out for Naquin in the 5th. c-struck out for Romano in the 6th. d-struck out for Cabrera in the 8th. e-struck out for Fulmer in the 8th.

E_Suárez 2 (2). LOB_St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Goldschmidt 2 (2), Winker (1), India (1), Castellanos (1). HR_Carlson (1), off Castillo; O’Neill (1), off Bedrosian; Castellanos (1), off Flaherty; Suárez (1), off Flaherty. RBIs_DeJong (1), Molina (1), Carlson 3 (3), Arenado (1), Goldschmidt (1), O’Neill 2 (2), Castellanos 2 (2), Suárez (1), Votto (1), Moustakas (1). SF_Moustakas. S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (O’Neill); Cincinnati 4 (Barnhart, Aquino 2, India). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 12; Cincinnati 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. LIDP_Castellanos. GIDP_DeJong.

DP_St. Louis 1 (O’Neill, Edman, O’Neill); Cincinnati 1 (Moustakas, India, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 4 1-3 6 6 6 2 4 94 12.46
Webb 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Helsley 1 3 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Cabrera 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 0.00
Gallegos, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Reyes 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 0-1 3 1-3 8 10 8 2 0 73 21.60
Bedrosian 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 13.50
Romano 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 0.00
Fulmer 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 0.00
Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-1, Bedrosian 1-1. HBP_Castillo (O’Neill), Flaherty (Barnhart). WP_Flaherty, Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:31.

