St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|10
|9
|3
|7
|
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.800
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.400
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|O’Neill lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Molina c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Carlson cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.333
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flaherty p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|5
|8
|
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castellanos rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.600
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Suárez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.000
|Senzel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Naquin ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Aquino ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|India 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Barnhart c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Farmer ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|St. Louis
|610
|400
|000_11
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|120
|000_6
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Senzel in the 4th. b-popped out for Naquin in the 5th. c-struck out for Romano in the 6th. d-struck out for Cabrera in the 8th. e-struck out for Fulmer in the 8th.
E_Suárez 2 (2). LOB_St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Goldschmidt 2 (2), Winker (1), India (1), Castellanos (1). HR_Carlson (1), off Castillo; O’Neill (1), off Bedrosian; Castellanos (1), off Flaherty; Suárez (1), off Flaherty. RBIs_DeJong (1), Molina (1), Carlson 3 (3), Arenado (1), Goldschmidt (1), O’Neill 2 (2), Castellanos 2 (2), Suárez (1), Votto (1), Moustakas (1). SF_Moustakas. S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (O’Neill); Cincinnati 4 (Barnhart, Aquino 2, India). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 12; Cincinnati 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Castellanos. LIDP_Castellanos. GIDP_DeJong.
DP_St. Louis 1 (O’Neill, Edman, O’Neill); Cincinnati 1 (Moustakas, India, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|94
|12.46
|Webb
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Helsley
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Cabrera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|0.00
|Gallegos, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Reyes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|8
|10
|8
|2
|0
|73
|21.60
|Bedrosian
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|13.50
|Romano
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
|Fulmer
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-1, Bedrosian 1-1. HBP_Castillo (O’Neill), Flaherty (Barnhart). WP_Flaherty, Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:31.
